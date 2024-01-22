Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,129 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.0% of Dover Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,930. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.14 and a 200 day moving average of $103.52. The company has a market cap of $198.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.83%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.31.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

