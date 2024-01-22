AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.81.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $164.75. 1,492,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,322,594. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $166.20. The company has a market cap of $296.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

