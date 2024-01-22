AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 3.3% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.81.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of ABBV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,052. The firm has a market cap of $297.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.06 and a 200-day moving average of $148.10. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $166.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.86%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.