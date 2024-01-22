abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,104 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,489. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

