Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.67.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,134 shares of company stock valued at $7,768,543 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $363.90 on Monday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $364.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

