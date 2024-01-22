Accolade’s (ACCD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

ACCD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.53.

ACCD opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Accolade has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $908.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $323,380.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,147,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 65,508 shares of company stock valued at $942,256 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,731,000 after acquiring an additional 762,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,598,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,881,000 after acquiring an additional 705,383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,096,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,118,000 after acquiring an additional 956,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,903,000 after acquiring an additional 157,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,521,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,899,000 after acquiring an additional 479,258 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

