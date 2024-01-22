Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Trading 6.9% Higher

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.31. 301,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,011,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.40). Sell-side analysts expect that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -7.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 10,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $79,220.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,603,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,878,496.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRN. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the third quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

