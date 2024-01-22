ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.47

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.47 and last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 419399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACMR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ACM Research from $19.50 to $22.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ACM Research from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

ACM Research Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.15.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.99 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $19,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,436,146.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,100. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariose Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,980,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,920,000 after purchasing an additional 399,854 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 39.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 14.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at about $3,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile



ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Read More

