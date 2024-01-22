Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Trading Down 2.8%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.85. 183,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 524,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Adecoagro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.
Adecoagro Stock Performance
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $385.79 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 10.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
Adecoagro Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.
Institutional Trading of Adecoagro
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 236,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,925 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter worth $2,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
