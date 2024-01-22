Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Trading Down 2.8%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.85. 183,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 524,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Adecoagro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGRO

Adecoagro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $385.79 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 10.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 236,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,925 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter worth $2,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.