Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $499.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $613.14.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $611.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $600.92 and its 200 day moving average is $556.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,553 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,149. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,628 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

