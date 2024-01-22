Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMD. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $174.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $278.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,452.04, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $67.45 and a 52-week high of $174.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.20.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 361,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,298,000 after purchasing an additional 98,845 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

