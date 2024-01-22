Advisor OS LLC Acquires 488 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FERG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $189.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.24. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $194.13.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

