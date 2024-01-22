Advisor OS LLC Boosts Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $36,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 0.7 %

SITE stock opened at $159.57 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.81 and a fifty-two week high of $176.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,532,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,044,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.60.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

