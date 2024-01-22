Advisor OS LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $117.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.19 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.05). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The firm had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHH. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Argus began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.70.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

