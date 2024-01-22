Advisor OS LLC Lowers Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

