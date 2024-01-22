Advisor OS LLC Purchases 319 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $166.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.10. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $184.18. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

