Advisor OS LLC Purchases 81 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ASML from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $816.33.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $757.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $714.16 and a 200-day moving average of $668.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $771.98.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

