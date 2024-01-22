Advisor OS LLC Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.3 %

Ecolab stock opened at $199.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.74. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $201.62.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

