Advisor OS LLC Sells 175 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,440,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 56,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $86.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.26 and a 1 year high of $86.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

