Advisor OS LLC Sells 175 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,061 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,880,000 after purchasing an additional 707,740 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after purchasing an additional 381,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,148,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,990,000 after buying an additional 90,448 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $86.22 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.26 and a one year high of $86.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

