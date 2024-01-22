Advisor OS LLC Sells 2,075 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Advisor OS LLC cut its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,875.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,988,040 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $72.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.35, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

