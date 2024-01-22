aelf (ELF) Market Cap Hits $414.15 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. aelf has a total market cap of $414.15 million and approximately $10.83 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001493 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000927 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,620,068 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

