aelf Price Hits $0.55 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001356 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $394.47 million and $8.79 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001476 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000918 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,620,068 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

