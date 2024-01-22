Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up to $42.18

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.18, but opened at $44.53. Affirm shares last traded at $46.68, with a volume of 5,249,179 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Get Affirm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFRM

Affirm Trading Up 7.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 3.73.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The firm had revenue of $496.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,036,591 shares of company stock valued at $122,951,772 in the last 90 days. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Affirm by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.