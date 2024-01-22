Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.56. 28,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 138,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFYA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Afya in a report on Monday, November 27th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.68 million. Afya had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Afya by 160.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Afya by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

