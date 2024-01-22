AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) vs. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Head to Head Comparison

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Get Free Report) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

AgeX Therapeutics has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AgeX Therapeutics and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics $30,000.00 506.00 -$10.46 million ($0.37) -1.08 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$51.38 million ($3.00) -0.18

Analyst Recommendations

AgeX Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals. AgeX Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AgeX Therapeutics and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A ASLAN Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2,748.48%. Given ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than AgeX Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares AgeX Therapeutics and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics -14,946.81% N/A -139.60% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A -761.25% -81.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals beats AgeX Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease. Its lead small molecule drug-based therapeutic candidate for scarless wound repair in discovery is AGEX-iTR1547, a drug-based formulation; and lead biologic candidate for induced tissue regeneration is AGEX-iTR1550 (Renelon), a gene delivery technology. AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration with the University of California at Irvine to develop cellular therapies to treat neurological disorders and diseases. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Alameda, California.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It has a joint venture with JAGUAHR Therapeutics Pte. Ltd. and Bukwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop immuno-oncology therapeutics for markets targeting the AhR pathway. Its partners include Almirall, Array BioPharma, and CSL Limited. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

