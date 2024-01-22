Aion (AION) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $147.85

Aion (AION) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $147.85 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00131375 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00036111 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00023584 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004578 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000107 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

