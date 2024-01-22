Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 808,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $137,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Albemarle by 3.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,706,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,613. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.29. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $293.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

