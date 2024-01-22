Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AA. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a sell rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.21.

AA opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

