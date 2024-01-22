Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.40

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$22.40 and last traded at C$7.98, with a volume of 873095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of C$838.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$887.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.7098492 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -118.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Algonquin Power & Utilities

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Director Amee Chande purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,747.50. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.