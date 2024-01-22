Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,044,000 after buying an additional 310,713 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after acquiring an additional 202,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,882,000 after buying an additional 1,623,550 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.4 %

BABA traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.46. 20,921,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,008,248. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.56. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.