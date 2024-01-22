Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.68.

ALHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.44. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $456.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.39 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.02% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $28,898.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,188,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,010,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,298 shares of company stock valued at $48,650 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

