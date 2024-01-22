Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.94.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $36.42. 4,102,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,818,987. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.43. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $6,675,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 819,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 70,615 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,336,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 136.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,141 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 33.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

