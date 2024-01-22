Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.79.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $146.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $146.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,719 shares of company stock worth $25,983,525. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

