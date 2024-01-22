AlpInvest Partners B.V. Makes New Investment in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Eventbrite accounts for 0.1% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,747,000 after acquiring an additional 781,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after acquiring an additional 110,587 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Eventbrite by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,780,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eventbrite by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,643,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 29,725 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Eventbrite by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,623,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after acquiring an additional 178,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EB stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,161. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $766.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 2.56.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.06 million. Analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

