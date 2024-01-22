AlpInvest Partners B.V. Purchases 27,651 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,651 shares during the period. Freshworks makes up about 0.3% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the second quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Freshworks during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FRSH traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,739. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $153.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $111,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $111,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,203,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares in the company, valued at $14,056,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,313,903. 26.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FRSH. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.65.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

