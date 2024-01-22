AlpInvest Partners B.V. Sells 412 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. cut its position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 473,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Squarespace comprises about 3.6% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $13,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.62.

Squarespace Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SQSP traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 193,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,669. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.33). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 42,013 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,190,228.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,473,178. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $289,146.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,751.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 42,013 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,190,228.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,473,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,382,685 shares of company stock valued at $188,312,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

(Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.