AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Down 4.1%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.02. 13,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 67,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

AlTi Global Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global

About AlTi Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AlTi Global by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 31,304 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 295.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the period. 9.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

