AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Down 4.1%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.02. 13,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 67,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.
AlTi Global Stock Down 4.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global
About AlTi Global
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.
