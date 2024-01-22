Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Performance

AMED opened at $94.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,354.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.31 and its 200-day moving average is $93.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

About Amedisys

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $671,378,000 after buying an additional 138,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,241,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $302,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,881,000 after purchasing an additional 237,160 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,092,000 after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.2% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,559,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $142,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,261 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

