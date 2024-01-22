Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.
Amedisys Stock Performance
AMED opened at $94.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,354.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.31 and its 200-day moving average is $93.12.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.
