American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,483,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,622 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 2.7% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.32% of American Tower worth $243,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.85.

American Tower Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.66. 313,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,361. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.49.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

