American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMT. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.85.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $203.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.58. American Tower has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,593,000 after buying an additional 6,494,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 2,329.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

