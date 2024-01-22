Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,519 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Amgen worth $119,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

Amgen stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $307.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,925. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $312.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.26 and a 200 day moving average of $266.15. The stock has a market cap of $164.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 63.97%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.



