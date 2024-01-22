Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE AP opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 million, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.72. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.26%.
Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
Further Reading
