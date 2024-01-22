Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE AP opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 million, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.72. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.26%.

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

