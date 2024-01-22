Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/20/2024 – Verizon Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/16/2024 – Verizon Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2024 – Verizon Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2024 – Verizon Communications was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2024 – Verizon Communications was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2024 – Verizon Communications was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/23/2023 – Verizon Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/19/2023 – Verizon Communications had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2023 – Verizon Communications was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/14/2023 – Verizon Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2023 – Verizon Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Verizon Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,737,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,066,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 627.8% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

