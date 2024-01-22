Analysts Set 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target at $30.50

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $827,266.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,185,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,069,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $827,266.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,185,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,069,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $10,546,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,247,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,961,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3,563.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $728.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.65. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $24.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

