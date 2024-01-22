Analysts Set Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Price Target at GBX 288.75

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 288.75 ($3.67).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.69) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 246.60 ($3.14) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 273.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,727.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 207.60 ($2.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 288.80 ($3.67).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

