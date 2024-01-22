Analysts Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Price Target at C$125.38

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$125.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TIH shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

In related news, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.06, for a total value of C$69,036.00. In related news, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.06, for a total value of C$69,036.00. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.02, for a total value of C$693,126.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,671 shares of company stock worth $1,194,069. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

TSE:TIH opened at C$116.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$114.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$111.57. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$100.81 and a 12 month high of C$118.58.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C$0.24. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. Analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 6.1033403 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

