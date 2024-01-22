Analysts Set Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Price Target at $4.76

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.76.

COOK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Traeger from $3.00 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Traeger alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COOK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

Traeger Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Traeger by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,686,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 69,557 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter worth about $233,000. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $2.31 on Monday. Traeger has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $290.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Traeger had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $117.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.97 million. Research analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Traeger Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.