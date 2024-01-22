Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM):

1/19/2024 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $134.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Akamai Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2024 – Akamai Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/1/2024 – Akamai Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2023 – Akamai Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2023 – Akamai Technologies is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2023 – Akamai Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/5/2023 – Akamai Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.36. 179,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,194. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $121.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Akamai Technologies Inc alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,922 shares of company stock worth $2,480,245 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,714,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,129 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 117.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 11.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,951 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.