Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for U.S. Bancorp (USB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) recently:

1/18/2024 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/2/2024 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/26/2023 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

12/20/2023 – U.S. Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

12/19/2023 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2023 – U.S. Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2023 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2023 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.93 price target on the stock.

12/8/2023 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.78. 10,352,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,924,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get US Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,319 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 43,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 54,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 101,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.